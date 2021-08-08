Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XMVM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 484.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

NYSEARCA XMVM opened at $45.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42.

