Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $59,444,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 397,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,515,000 after buying an additional 232,837 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,504,000 after buying an additional 175,934 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 93,993.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 158,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 157,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,879,000 after buying an additional 156,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Shares of ARNA opened at $55.16 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.61 and a quick ratio of 23.61.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

