Royal Bank of Canada Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$2.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. UBS Group increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.15 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.44.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

TSE BBD.B opened at C$1.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 0.75. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.29.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.