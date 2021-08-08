Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
NWG has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price target on shares of NatWest Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.52.
NYSE NWG opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.49.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
