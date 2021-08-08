Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$39.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GWO. National Bank Financial set a C$37.00 price objective on Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perfom rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.36.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

GWO opened at C$38.22 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$25.17 and a 52-week high of C$38.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.98.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.