Royal Bank of Canada Sells 378 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $190.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $194.02.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.