Royal Bank of Canada Sells 659 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at $2,369,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 419.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

EPC stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

