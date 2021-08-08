Ruler Protocol Trading Up 11.9% Over Last Week (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for $34.03 or 0.00076786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $127,224.36 and $41,115.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00047019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00136128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00154445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,347.99 or 1.00078487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.86 or 0.00803048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

