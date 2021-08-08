Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Rush Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $45.35 on Friday. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

