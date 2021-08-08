Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report $99.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.80 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $63.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $417.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.71 million to $421.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $471.89 million, with estimates ranging from $461.27 million to $482.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUTH. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 32,299 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 93,146 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $706.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 2.42.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

