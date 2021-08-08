Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

BRW opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Cap Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

