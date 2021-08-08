SAFE DEAL (SFD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $818,563.75

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $818,563.75 and approximately $64,588.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00127466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00148240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,019.03 or 0.99821122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $345.90 or 0.00784380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 749,600 coins and its circulating supply is 722,458 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

