SafeCoin Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $4.61 million and $1,666.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,927.47 or 1.00117397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.47 or 0.01058609 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.66 or 0.00338830 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.47 or 0.00370296 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006420 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00069040 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004551 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

