SafeCoin Price Up 25.7% This Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $1,666.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,927.47 or 1.00117397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.47 or 0.01058609 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.66 or 0.00338830 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.47 or 0.00370296 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006420 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00069040 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004551 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

