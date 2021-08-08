SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.0094 on Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $199,942.69 and approximately $69.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00016763 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 103.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000140 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,232,470 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

