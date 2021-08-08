Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $258.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.54.

SAIA opened at $241.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.53. Saia has a one year low of $117.07 and a one year high of $249.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $935,319,000 after purchasing an additional 57,264 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 51.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after buying an additional 76,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,233,000 after buying an additional 33,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,459,000 after buying an additional 51,954 shares during the last quarter.

