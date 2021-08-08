Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Salem Media Group updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Salem Media Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 84,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salem Media Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) by 6,161.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Salem Media Group worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

