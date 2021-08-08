Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$13.50 to C$12.75. The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.29. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sandstorm Gold shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 11,541 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAND. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.98.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.