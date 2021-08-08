Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

