Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.00.

Saputo stock opened at C$36.56 on Friday. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$31.85 and a 12-month high of C$42.42. The stock has a market cap of C$15.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.92.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

