Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 195.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

