Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRPT. BTIG Research began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.71.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

