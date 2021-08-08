Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €165.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €144.58 ($170.10).

EPA:SU opened at €147.18 ($173.15) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €135.25. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

