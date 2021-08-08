Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in VICI Properties by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

VICI opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

