Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.28 Million Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,016 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $41.09 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

