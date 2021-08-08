Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 10,865 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of THO opened at $120.08 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.86.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

