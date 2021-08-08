Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 38,079 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,079 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of Encore Capital Group worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,906,000 after purchasing an additional 483,268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,610,000 after buying an additional 125,889 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,293,000 after buying an additional 86,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 49,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 512,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after acquiring an additional 48,108 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECPG stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $49.74. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

