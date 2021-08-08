Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450,222 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,820,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,502,000 after acquiring an additional 418,999 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,776,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 94,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,862,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,868,000 after acquiring an additional 128,318 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

TPH opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.