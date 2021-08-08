Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 5.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 343,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.40 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $107.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

