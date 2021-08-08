Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00. DNB Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.66% from the company’s current price.

STNG has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:STNG opened at $14.93 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $867.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. Analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $88,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,128.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 133,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after acquiring an additional 638,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 20.7% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 478,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 82,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

