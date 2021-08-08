Scott Peter Seidelmann Sells 41,878 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $157.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 121.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.43. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $160.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 327,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,587,000 after buying an additional 31,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

