Scout Investments Inc. Has $6.22 Million Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of LendingTree worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in LendingTree by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in LendingTree by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $184.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.78 and a beta of 1.51. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TREE shares. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.29.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

