Scout Investments Inc. Sells 10,770 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,770 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,554,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,792,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,345,000 after acquiring an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 221,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,025,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,172,000 after acquiring an additional 142,590 shares during the last quarter.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

