Scout Investments Inc. Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after buying an additional 26,233 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 759.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $1,564,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in ASML by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in ASML by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML opened at $783.28 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $805.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $708.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.