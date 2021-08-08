Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €78.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €72.83 ($85.69).

ETR G24 opened at €72.48 ($85.27) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €69.61. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 52-week high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

