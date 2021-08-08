Scry.info Trading Up 26.5% Over Last Week (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $73,254.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00054357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.32 or 0.00842910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00101665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00040154 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

