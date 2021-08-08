SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX) in a report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock.

SDX has been the topic of several other reports. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of SDX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of SDX Energy in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 35 ($0.46).

SDX opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.19) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. SDX Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 6.62 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 20 ($0.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £29.78 million and a PE ratio of 24.17.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

