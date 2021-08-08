Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STB. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.
STB opened at GBX 1,375 ($17.96) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 590 ($7.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,389.97 ($18.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £256.27 million and a PE ratio of 16.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,134.
Secure Trust Bank Company Profile
Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.
