Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STB. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

STB opened at GBX 1,375 ($17.96) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 590 ($7.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,389.97 ($18.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £256.27 million and a PE ratio of 16.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,134.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.