Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Announces Earnings Results

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.
SRE stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $132.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,423. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.75. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
