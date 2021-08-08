Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE:SRE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.33. 711,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,423. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.