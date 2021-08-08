Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.10-8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.47. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.33. The company had a trading volume of 711,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,423. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.75.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.43.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

