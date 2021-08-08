Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASAI opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.82. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at $163,000.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.