Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,438 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 510.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 290,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 242,989 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.