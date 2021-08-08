Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,959,000 after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,300,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,380,000 after acquiring an additional 91,348 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 737,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 682,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,739,000 after acquiring an additional 33,745 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,375,000 after acquiring an additional 333,411 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $97.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.22. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $100.48.

