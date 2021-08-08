Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 38,034 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.