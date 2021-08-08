Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Aflac by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Aflac by 19.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Aflac by 37.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after acquiring an additional 385,598 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 8.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.