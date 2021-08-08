Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,087,000 after buying an additional 325,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,583,000 after buying an additional 1,252,114 shares during the period. Bank of Italy boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,043,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,431,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,921,000 after purchasing an additional 290,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,588,000 after purchasing an additional 723,416 shares in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RACE opened at $219.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.01. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.03 and a 52-week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

