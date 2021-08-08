Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $508,000 Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,976 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

BHP Group stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.94.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

