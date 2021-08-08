Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $119.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $124.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.39.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

