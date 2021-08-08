Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 264 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

YETI opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.61.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,895,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,577 shares of company stock worth $18,614,362 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YETI. Citigroup raised their price objective on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.21.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

